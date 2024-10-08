Philadelphia Phillies on verge of elimination after losing Game 3 of NLDS to New York Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the verge of elimination after losing Game 3 of the NLDS to the New York Mets, 7-2, on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The Phillies now trail in the best-of-five series 2-1.

In the loss, Aaron Nola allowed four earned runs, including home runs to Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker. Nola also had eight strikeouts.

The Phillies' bats were again cold for the second time in this series. They recorded two hits and came away with zero runs in a crucial spot down 2-0 after Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner led off the inning with back-to-back walks.

Mets lefty Sean Manaea walked Schwarber and Turner to start the top of the sixth, but he was still able to get out of the inning without allowing any damage.

Bryce Harper came up to bat and struck out in three pitches, including at least one outside the strike zone. Then, Nick Castellanos hit into a double play to end the inning.

Harper and Castellanos knocked in RBIs in the top of the eighth to make it a 6-2 game, but Alec Bohm ended the inning with a lineout.

Game 4 of the NLDS will be on Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. at Citi Field.

Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for the Phillies as they try to force a Game 5, which would be on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated.