Philadelphia Phillies open playoff ticket lottery. Here's how to enter.

Another Red October is just a couple of weeks away in Philadelphia. Phillies fans hoping to be part of "four hours of hell" at Citizens Bank Park this fall can now enter a lottery for tickets. The Phillies have opened registration for fans to buy postseason tickets.

Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. Fans looking to enter can go to phillies.com/postseason.

The Phillies say postseason ticket opportunities are "extremely limited" this year because of increased season ticket sales.

John Weber, the Phillies' senior vice president of ticket operations and projects, says Philadelphia's season ticket base has doubled to 20,000 over the past two years.

"The atmosphere at the ballpark this season has been electric, thanks to the best fans in baseball," Weber said in a news release. "We're thrilled about the possibility of another Red October in Philadelphia."

According to the Phillies, eligible fans who are selected in the random drawings for each round will have the chance to buy tickets, subject to availability. Fans will be notified via email.

The Phillies are inching closer to punching their third straight ticket to the postseason and winning their first NL East title since 2011.

Philadelphia's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is four games. The magic number for the division title is five games. The Phils' magic number to clinch a first-round bye is nine games, and 11 games to clinch the National League's best record.

The Phils continue their three-game series with the Brewers in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Milwaukee is one of two teams the Phils are slugging it out with for a first-round bye.