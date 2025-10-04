Phillies' postseason roster for NLDS matchup vs. Dodgers features late-season lottery ticket

The Philadelphia Phillies released their finalized postseason roster for the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Saturday — and one player who made it achieved playoff glory less than a year ago.

Three hundred and thirty-nine days ago — and two days after starting Game 3 of the World Series — Walker Buehler was summoned from the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen for his first relief appearance since Sept. 29, 2017.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asking his two-time All-Star starting pitcher to record the final three outs of the World Series.

Buehler, who missed 2023 after his second Tommy John surgery and wasn't the same pitcher he was before, answered the call.

The righty struck out two batters and converted his only career save opportunity to finish off the New York Yankees and win his second World Series championship with the Dodgers.

On Saturday night, Buehler finds himself back in the playoffs, across the dugout of his former team with similar aspirations.

Buehler, who signed with the Phillies on Aug. 31 after being released by the Boston Red Sox, is one of 12 pitchers on Philadelphia's postseason roster.

The 31-year-old finds himself in a role he's not accustomed to: reliever. The righty posted a 5.45 ERA in 23 games with the Red Sox before Boston cut him loose. The Phils signed him with nothing to lose. He could serve as a sixth starter for the final month and possibly pitch his way into the postseason picture. He did just that, allowing one run in 13 2/3 innings in three games and two starts.

Buehler figures to give Phillies manager Rob Thomson a middle-of-the-game righty option out of the 'pen, a bulk innings reliever and a piggyback option behind a starting pitcher.

What's the starting lineup for the Phillies in NLDS Game 1 tonight?

We know pitcher Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 1, but the batting order and lineup have not yet been made available.

Teams release these three hours before gametime, so check back later.

Philadelphia Phillies postseason roster revealed

The Phillies are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players.

Here is the Phillies' full 26-man roster for their best-of-five NLDS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pitchers (12)

Left-handers: Tanner Banks, Jesús Luzardo, Tim Mayza, Cristopher Sánchez, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez

Right-handers: Walker Buehler, Jhoan Duran, Orion Kerkering, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Taijuan Walker

Catchers (2)

Rafael Marchán and J.T. Realmuto

Infielders (6)

Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Otto Kemp, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner

Outfielders (5)

Harrison Bader, Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Weston Wilson

Designated hitter (1)

Kyle Schwarber