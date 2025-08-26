Field of Dreams, World Cup impacts and more. The 2026 Phillies' schedule is here.

Phillies to face Minnesota Twins in Field of Dreams Game

A game in a stadium with cornfields beyond the outfield walls and honoring one of the best baseball movies, FIFA World Cup matches and the All-Star Game in Philadelphia as the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The Phillies' 2026 schedule was announced Tuesday. The Phils open up the season at home on March 26 against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phils end their season on a six-game homestand. The season finale is Sept. 27 vs. the Rays.

You can view the Phillies' full 2026 schedule on their website.

Here are some highlights.

MLB revives Field of Dreams game for the 2026 season

For the first time in four years, MLB is reportedly bringing back the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2026.

The Phillies and Minnesota Twins will play one game at a small field in Dyersville, which was built for the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner.

MLB has yet to announce the exact day of the game, but the Phillies and Twins are scheduled to play a three-game series from Aug. 14-16. The Phillies are in St. Louis for a three-game series from Aug. 10-12 and have a scheduled day off on the 13.

Do the Phillies play in Philadelphia during 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Part of the intrigue of the Phillies' 2026 schedule was how MLB would juggle the club's scheduling with six FIFA World Cup matches set to take place in Philadelphia next year. We now know the answer.

The Phillies are either off or on the road during the scheduled World Cup dates in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field in 2026: June 14, 19, 22, 25 and 27 and the Fourth of July.

Here is the Phils' schedule around those dates.

June 12-14: at Milwaukee Brewers

June 19-21: off on June 19, two-game series at New York Mets

June 22-25: at Washington Nationals

June 26-28: at New York Mets

July 4-6: at Kansas City Royals

Long road trips

The Phillies also have three nine-game road trips in 2025:

July 4-12: at Kansas City, Cincinnati and Detroit (before the All-Star break)

Aug. 24-Sept. 2: at Seattle, Los Angeles Angels and Arizona (off day between Seattle and LA series; off day after trip)

Sept. 11-20: at Atlanta, Washington and New York Mets (off day between Atlanta and Washington series; off day after trip)

When is the 2026 MLB All-Star game?

The Phillies are hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. The All-Star break is from July 13-16. The game will be on July 14.