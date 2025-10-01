Bryce Harper homers in Philadelphia Phillies intrasquad scrimmage to help Powder Blues beat Pinstripes

The score didn't matter and neither did the result. The atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park felt like a postseason game regardless.

At the Phillies' intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, 31,363 fans showed up to watch the team get ready for the National League Division Series, an opportunity for the Phillies to compete in a live game while they await their postseason opponent. The Powder Blues faced the Pinstripes in a battle between the Phillies players, with the Powder Blues emerging victorious in a 3-0 final (both teams played seven innings).

Bryce Harper had the lone extra-base hit of the night, a solo home run off Walker Buehler in the bottom of the fourth to give the Powder Blues a 1-0 lead. The Powder Blue Team scored two runs in the fourth inning, as Garrett Stubbs also had an RBI single to knock in J.T. Realmuto for the 2-0 lead. The final run came in the sixth, as Brandon Marsh knocked in Otto Kemp to put the Powder Blues up 3-0.

Jesús Luzardo looked in postseason form as he started the game for the Powder Blues. Luzardo struck out nine batters in his three innings of work, as all his outs were via the strikeout. He allowed just two singles to Rafael Marchán and Trea Turner and ended his night by striking out Max Kepler with the bases loaded in the top of the third inning.

David Robinson had a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, while Matt Strahm allowed just one base runner in the sixth — a single to Bryson Stott. Orion Kerkering pitched a perfect seventh inning

Aaron Nola started for the Pinstripes, allowing no runs in his three innings of work. Nola allowed just two hits, singles to Harper and Kemp, and struck out three with no walks. Buehler gave up two runs in the fourth while Tim Mayza gave up two hits in the fifth. Tanner Banks gave up a run in the sixth, and Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless seventh.

Harper ended up 3-for-4 with the home run that traveled to deep center field to highlight the offense for both sides. Kemp, Realmuto and Stubbs each went 2-for-3 for the Powder Blues. Marchán went 2-for-3 for the Pinstripes, while Turner went 1-for-4 and Stott finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

Kyle Schwarber went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, and Kepler struck out three times.

Here is the box score from the game:

Phillies intrasquad scrimmage stats

Pinstripes

Turner: 1-for-4

Schwarber: 0-for-3

Bader: 0-for-2, BB

Kepler: 0-for-3

Stott: 1-for-2, BB

Marchán: 2-for-3

Wilson: 0-for-2, BB

Lantigua: 0-for-3

Ricketts: 0-for-3

Pitchers

Nola: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 0 BB

Buehler: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 0 K, 2 BB, HR

Mayza: 1 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, K, 0 BB

Banks: 1 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 0 BB

Duran: 1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, K, 0 BB

Powder Blues

Marsh: 1-for-4

Bohm: 0-for-4, K

Harper: 3-for-4, HR

Realmuto: 2-for-3, BB

Castellanos: 0-for-4

Sosa: 0-for-3, BB

Kemp: 2-for-3

Stubbs: 2-for-3

Walton: 0-for-3

Pitchers