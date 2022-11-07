Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies players greeted by fans in return to Philadelphia

By Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies players greeted by fans in return to Citizens Bank Park
Phillies players greeted by fans in return to Citizens Bank Park 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night following their loss to the Astros in the World Series.

It wasn't the outcome we all hoped for, but fans came out to make sure the Phillies know how thankful they were for the moments that made this Red October - and November - so special. 

Fans came out Sunday adorned with posters, jerseys and their favorite Phillies good-luck gear to say thank you to a team that beat the odds and brought our city together this postseason. 

The buses came in a few minutes past 5:30 p.m., and both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber came out to greet fans. 

One super fan who shares a birthday with Harper was lucky enough to get a picture with the Phillies' MVP.

"It's crazy, I don't think that would ever happen," Olivia Allen said. 

"I'm just glad that they're not down on themselves and that they were able to say hi to us, we want to thank them and support them," Stephanie Allen said. "Because I know it's got to be hard to come back to the city."  

The overwhelming message Sunday from fans was one of gratitude for this team and manager Rob Thomson. 

And if you can't get enough baseball, the first day of spring training is February 24. 

Philly fans of course still have a lot of reasons to be excited. The 8-0 Eagles play the Washington Commanders just across Pattison Avenue one week from Monday. 

Alicia Roberts
Alicia-Roberts-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Alicia Roberts joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News team in December 2020.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.