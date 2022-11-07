Phillies players greeted by fans in return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night following their loss to the Astros in the World Series.

It wasn't the outcome we all hoped for, but fans came out to make sure the Phillies know how thankful they were for the moments that made this Red October - and November - so special.

Fans came out Sunday adorned with posters, jerseys and their favorite Phillies good-luck gear to say thank you to a team that beat the odds and brought our city together this postseason.

The buses came in a few minutes past 5:30 p.m., and both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber came out to greet fans.

Kyle Schwarber greeted fans and took photos outside Citizens Bank Park Sunday night after the team flew home from Houston. #Phillies faithful tell me they’re grateful for what this season meant to our city. @phillies #worldseries #RedNovember pic.twitter.com/aF5Izsz9Th — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) November 6, 2022

One super fan who shares a birthday with Harper was lucky enough to get a picture with the Phillies' MVP.

"It's crazy, I don't think that would ever happen," Olivia Allen said.

"I'm just glad that they're not down on themselves and that they were able to say hi to us, we want to thank them and support them," Stephanie Allen said. "Because I know it's got to be hard to come back to the city."

The overwhelming message Sunday from fans was one of gratitude for this team and manager Rob Thomson.

And if you can't get enough baseball, the first day of spring training is February 24.

Philly fans of course still have a lot of reasons to be excited. The 8-0 Eagles play the Washington Commanders just across Pattison Avenue one week from Monday.