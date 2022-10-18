Phillies-Padres 2022 NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are four wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.

The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.

Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at Petco Park, airing on FOX Sports 1.

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.

Schedule

Game 1: In San Diego, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

Game 2: In San Diego, Wednesday, 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1

Game 3: In Philadelphia, Friday, 7:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 4: In Philadelphia, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. on FOX

Game 5, if necessary: In Philadelphia, Sunday, 2:37 p.m. on FS1

Game 6, if necessary: In San Diego, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

Game 7, if necessary: In San Diego, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. on FOX/FS1

Probable pitchers

Game 1: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 2.19) vs. Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.00)

Wheeler is 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA in two starts this postseason. Opponents are hitting .143 off him

The Phils' ace faced the Padres once this year, throwing seven innings in a 3-0 win on May 18

In seven career starts vs. SD, Wheeler is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings



Wheeler has made three career starts at Petco Park: 1-0, 2.12 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 17 innings

Darvish has made two starts this postseason, allowing four runs and striking out 11 in 12 innings

The 36-year-old has faced the Phillies twice this season, allowing three runs in 13 innings

Nick Castellanos (3-6, 1.0 OPS) & Rhys Hoskins (3-6, 1.167 OPS) have had the most success off him

In seven career starts vs. the Phillies, Darvish has a 2.23 ERA in 44 1/3 innings

Game 2: Aaron Nola (0-1, 2.19) vs. TBD

Dating back to the Houston clincher, Nola hasn't allowed an earned run in 19 1/3 innings

So far in the playoffs, Nola has been brilliant: 12 strikeouts, 1 unearned run in 12 2/3 innings

He faced San Diego once this season, striking out 10 and allowing one in a 1-0 loss on June 24

Nola has a 3.27 ERA in five career starts at Petco Park

One storyline to watch: He'll face his brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola

In 6 career plate appearances, Austin has one hit and a walk off his brother

Game 3: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 2.19) vs. TBD



Suarez allowed one run on three hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings in Game 1 vs. the Braves

The lefty faced the Padres once this year, allowing two runs in 7 1/3 innings in a June 17 win

Juan Soto is 0 for 8 in his career vs. Suarez; Manny Machado is 1 for 2; and Josh Bell is 1 for 8

The Phils haven't officially revealed Suarez as the Game 3 starter, but he's projected to be

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Game 4 could be another bullpen game for the Phillies

Season series

The Phillies won the season series, 4-3. Philadelphia was 3-1 in San Diego and 1-2 in Philadelphia against the Padres.

Postseason history

This is the first postseason series between the two clubs.

Tickets

Tickets quickly sold out for Games 3, 4 and 5 but they're available on the secondary market. Here's how you can buy tickets legitimately.

Where to watch

CBS Philadelphia compiled a list of the best bars to watch the Phillies-Padres series in Philadelphia.