Phillies-Padres NLCS: Best bars to watch in Philadelphia

Here's what you can expect to pay right now for third-party NLCS tickets

Here's what you can expect to pay right now for third-party NLCS tickets

Here's what you can expect to pay right now for third-party NLCS tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be in San Diego for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Padres this week. So, where are the best bars to watch the Phillies in the Philadelphia area?

We've compiled a list of where to watch based on what area you live in.

South Philadelphia

Chickie's and Pete's -- located a few minutes from the Philadelphia Sports Complex on Packer Avenue, Chickie's and Pete's is a no-brainer for fans looking to watch the game with a crowd of Phillies fans. Xfinity Live! -- located on Pattison Avenue, surrounded by our beloved stadiums, Xfinity Live! is definitely the place to be if you're trying to get rowdy for the game. Philadium -- Also located on Packer Avenue, Philadium offers great food with your local bar atmosphere and is sure to be filled with Phillies fans.

Center City

Barstool Sports -- -n the heart of Center City on Sansom Street, this is the perfect place to join other Phillies fans for the game. Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse -- Cav's Rittenhouse is also on Sansom Street. Its new location opened just in time for Red October and It's the perfect family-friendly sports bar to catch the game. McGillin's Olde Ale House -- It's a Philadelphia staple that always draws a crowd for sports -- and the menu. Be sure to try the Hot Roast Beef or Turkey, you won't regret it.

North Philadelphia

Garage -- Nine televisions and a big screen to watch the game on -- do we need to say anything else? Fun cocktails in juice pouches are waiting for you while you cheer on the Phils at Garage in Fishtown. Urban Saloon -- Located in Fairmount, Urban Saloon has the perfect pub menu to pair with some October baseball. Last week they had a hot dog special during the game. Black Taxi -- Another popular spot to catch the game in Fairmount. The Irish pub offers your typical bar food but also features a more traditional Irish fare.

Northeast Philadelphia

Chickie's and Pete's -- Chickie's and Pete's has multiple locations, but the one on Roosevelt Boulevard is the original. Gaul & Co. Malt House Rockledge -- It's the home of the WitorWitowski, which pairs perfectly with the Fightins'. It's a sandwich with chipped kielbasa, caramelized onions, cooper sharp American cheese sauce on a long roll. Paddy Wacks Irish Sports Pub -- In the Northeast, you'll find Paddy Wacks on Roosevelt Boulevard, but they also have a location on 2nd and South Streets in the city. They offer the perfect menu filled with bar food waiting for you and your crew.

Northwest Philadelphia

CJ and Eck's Sports Bar & Grill -- If you're looking for a neighborhood bar to watch the game with some diehard Phillies fans, CJ's in Roxborough is the place to be. Plus, their food menu speaks for itself -- be sure to try the specials. The Rook -- If you're a fan of Dollar Dog night, this bar nestled on a small corner in Manayunk is calling your name. During Phillies games, The Rook features a Dollar Dog special -- and $3 specialty dogs. Trust us, you gotta try them. Franklins -- Located on Cresson Street, but in the East Falls neighborhood, Franklins is a big venue that can cater to a great size crowd for the Phils.

West Philadelphia

City Tap Kitchen and Craft -- Located in University City, this spot is known for its craft beer selection. If you're looking to try something new, this is definitely the place for you. New Deck Tavern -- Are you a scotch drinker? This traditional American and Irish Pub has one of the largest single malt scotch collections in Philadelphia, making it a great spot to grab a bite to eat and catch the game. The Post -- Located on South Street near 30th Street, this sports bar has all the action. You can watch the game or keep yourself entertained with the arcade games inside the bar. It's definitely a great atmosphere to watch a sports event.

Disclaimer: Did we miss your favorite sports bar to catch the game? Email us and tell us why it's your favorite.