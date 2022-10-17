Phillies-Padres NLCS: Where to buy tickets legitimately

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Were you one of the lucky people who scored tickets to the Phillies-Padres NLCS during the ticket release on Monday morning?

If not, don't worry. You can still get yourself to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3, 4, and 5 if necessary, but it might cost a pretty penny.

The cheapest tickets we found on third-party ticket websites like StubHub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats start at around $300. Those seats are standing room only.

But, one thing fans have to beware of when purchasing through a third-party seller is getting scammed.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the companies to find out what steps they take in order to protect buyers from being scammed.

StubHub is the official resale partner of the MLB. They offer an exclusive "FanProtect" to protect both purchasers and sellers.

StubHub's exclusive FanProtect Guarantee ensures valid tickets or your money back. It's this guarantee that makes us the most trusted ticket marketplace by fans where you can buy and sell with 100% confidence. Our FanProtect Guarantee offers buyers four key benefits: You will get your tickets in time for the event. Your order guarantees a ticket valid for entry into the event. If there is an issue with your order, we'll make it right with comparable or better tickets or your money back. If your event is canceled and not rescheduled, you'll receive 120% credit or provide the option of a full refund.

Vividseats also vows authenticity for buyers, or you get your money back.

Our mission has always been to remove any anxiety from buying tickets online. Vivid Seats has some of the strongest relationships with licensed, certified, and professional ticket resellers in the industry. All sellers, their business practices, and track records are rigorously evaluated and we guarantee your tickets are valid and authentic or your money back.

Ticketmaster.com says they do not recommend purchasing tickets from any unauthorized sources. Through their verified ticket resale, you will be purchasing a ticket from either, "(a) a reseller who is not an Event Organizer, such as other fans, season ticket holders, or professional resellers, or (b) in limited circumstances, the Event Organizer. Tickets that are obtained from unauthorized sources, and not directly through our Site, may be lost, stolen, or counterfeit, and, if so, are void."

The best advice is to research the company you are looking to purchase tickets from and ensure there is some type of protection for you as a buyer.

