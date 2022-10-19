Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 2 lineups, live updates, more

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 2 lineups, live updates, moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three wins away. After shutting out the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, the Philadelphia Phillies are just three wins away from reaching the World Series.
Who would have thought?
Not many.
The Phillies turn to Aaron Nola on Wednesday as they seek to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.
Blake Snell will be on the mound for the Padres.
The Phils shut the Padres out, 2-0, on Tuesday night.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m., airing on FOX and Fox Sports 1.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
Game 1 Recap
Missed Game 1? Catch up on some of the highlights of the game here.
Nola brothers to face off in Game 2
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS) – Here's something you don't see every day. Two brothers will be facing off when these two teams play tonight.
Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola will be directly competing against his brother Austin Nola, a catcher for the Padres.
They are just the sixth pair of brothers to face each other in the postseason and the first since 1997 when Sandy and Roberto Alomar faced each other.