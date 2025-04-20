Rob Thomson remains confident in Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen after blowing game against Miami Marlins

Before Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins, manager Rob Thomson said he isn't concerned about the Phillies' bullpen as the end of April draws near. He's putting on a brave poker face.

Orion Kerkering was the culprit of the latest bullpen meltdown in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, as the reliable Phillies reliever allowed a three-run home run to Javier Sanoja in the eighth inning that altered the course of what was to be an excellent weekend for the ball club.

The Phillies entered the inning holding a 4-2 lead before Kerkering struggled to get outs. After allowing Connor Norby and Otto López to get back-to-back singles to start the inning, Kerkering was averting disaster with back-to-back outs before the crushing blow happened.

Using his reliable sweeper, Kerkering wanted his trustworthy pitch down and away, but left it middle-in.

"(It was) just that one pitch," Kerekering said. "That's all it really was. They had a good game plan against me, that was really it."

Kerkering's struggles on Sunday were the latest catastrophe for a Phillies bullpen that struggles to get outs. He allowed three runs in the eighth inning on three hits with a strikeout and a walk.

The three-run home run wasn't exactly a microcosm of Kerkering's season. He has been one of the few trustworthy arms in the bullpen, earning higher leverage situations due to strong performances and Jordan Romano's struggles in the later innings. The 4.50 ERA in nine appearances (eight innings) hasn't been the tell-tale sign of Kerkering, even if the three-run home run he gave up put the spotlight on him as the bullpen continues to fall through.

"Two bad outings, really. Atlanta and here," Kerkering said. "It still shows I can be better than what I have been."

The Phillies bullpen entered Sunday's game with a 5.54 ERA, good for 28th in the majors. The unit allowed five runs (one unearned due to the ghost runner in the 10th inning) after Jesus Luzardo exited the game. Luzardo allowed just two runs in his seven innings of work (one earned), striking out seven and walking none.

Regardless of how well the starters are faring (entered Sunday with a 3.59 ERA, ninth in baseball), the bullpen has six blown saves in the early part of the season. That leads the majors.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson / AP

"We all as a team feel extremely comfortable (with the bullpen)," Luzardo said when asked about the bullpen in close games. "Mishaps happen. They happen to everyone. We have a lot of confidence in them."

A series sweep of the Marlins was in the Phillies' grasp before the bullpen struggles reared their ugly head. No matter who is on the mound, the bullpen is having a hard time earning clean innings.

Thomson continues to breed patience, even as the group (13-9) heads into a big series with the first-place Mets (15-7). The Phillies are likely without Jose Alvarado after he pitched consecutive days and Matt Strahm after he warmed up twice on Sunday -- and surrendered a run in the 10th inning of Sunday's loss. Kerkering hasn't pitched back-to-back days this season and only threw on consecutive days five times last season.

"It's just part of the season, and I think that will even itself out over time," Thomson said. "But we played so many close games there for a long period of time. But they're a pretty resilient group, and I think we've taken care of them, too.

"We got the pieces there to get it done."