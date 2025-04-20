Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh placed on injured list due to hamstring strain

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the injured list Sunday, three days after manager Rob Thomson revealed he twisted his right knee and was kept out of the team's series finale against San Francisco.

Marsh is on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 17, with a right hamstring strain, the team said.

Last week, Thomson said Marsh "kind of turned his knee a little bit... Twisted it, so he's a little sore."

To fill the roster spot left vacant by Marsh, the Phillies called up outfielder Cal Stevenson from AAA Lehigh Valley.

Johan Rojas will start in center field Sunday as the Phillies wrap up their their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is set for 1:35 p.m.

After 21 games, the Phillies are currently sitting at number two in the NL East behind their upcoming series opponents, the New York Mets.

Phillies starting lineup today

Bryson Stott, second base

Trea Turner, shortstop

Bryce Harper, first base

Kyle Schwarber , designated hitter

Nick Castellanos, right field

Max Kepler, left field

Alec Bohm, third base

Johan Rojas, center field

Rafael Marchán, catcher