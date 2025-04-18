Phillies' Matt Strahm, Victus Sports partner to surprise Newtown Angels with special gifts

Before the Philadelphia Phillies opened a weekend series against the Miami Marlins, one of the club's key relievers presented a group of local ballplayers with a special gift at Citizens Bank Park.

It was the surprise of a lifetime for the Newtown Angels at Citizens Bank Park Friday, as Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm and Victus Sports presented each player with a brand-new glove.

"We're excited. We love it," Victus Sports founder Jared Smith said. "Every time we give them products, we see their faces light up. It's the best thing we can do."

CBS News Philadelphia

The gloves are totally customized, matching the Angels' and Phillies' colors, individual webbing based on their position and personalized with each player's name or nickname.

"I love it so much," an Angels player said. "When I first saw it, I was like, 'How did they know Super Nate was one of my favorite characters that I created?'"

The team also got custom belts, a tour of the stadium, and a chance to see their favorite players warming up before Friday's game. The Angels have welcomed special needs players of all ages for the last 30 years.

Phillies reliever Matt Strahm has a 1.08 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings in nine appearances in the 2025 season. CBS News Philadelphia

Strahm says he and his wife have been following the Angels for the past two years and are always looking for ways to chip in.

"They're the happiest people on earth. So to make them happier, it's kinda crazy," Strahm said. "But they're gonna talk about it for weeks and every time I show up ot the field, they're gonna show me their gloves. So it's cool."

Talking with these players, baseball means a lot. Strahm says they work hard and play like the pros.

"We're not hitting through the order, we're playing baseball," Strahm said. "And they know it. And they talk like it, too, which is funny."

The Angels will return to the diamond in late May, entering the 2025 season with some new gloves and plenty of time to break them in.