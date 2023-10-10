Hatboro, Pa. bakery has plenty of Phillies-themed treats for postseason run

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery is whipping up Phillies-themed treats again for another Red October.

Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro had a stream of customers flow in during last year's World Series for Phils-inspired cupcakes, cookies and doughnuts, and the bakery is doing it again for this year's postseason run.

The Phillies return Wednesday with their National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves tied 1-1. Philadelphia took Game 1 of the series but collapsed in Game 2, seeing a 4-0 lead turn into a 5-4 loss.

Lochel's Bakery co-owner Kathleen Lochel is beaming with Philly pride.

Among the special items sold at the bakery is a Phillie Phanatic doughnut stuffed with sweet marshmallow cream inside. Lochel said people come from all over the area for the doughnuts.

Co-owner Kathleen Lochel said this time of the year is great because of the money Philly sports pumps into small businesses.

"People love them," she said.

The bakery also sells a two-pound pound cake that looks like the Phanatic, a "Philadelphia is for homers" cake and individual player cookies. The bakery also sells Philadelphia Eagles-themed cookies.



The Phillies' postseason run in 2022 generated $78 million in economic impact, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia. The postseason economic impacts also stretch out into the suburbs, Lochel said.

"It's great. It's great for small business," Lochel said. "I don't really feel that many people realize what the Philly sports teams do for the local economy. It's wonderful. It gets people in a good mood, they're spending money. They're giving things away. They're bringing them to classes, and they're coming here."

Lochel said the bakery is usually busiest around 11 a.m.