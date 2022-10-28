Phillies fans stock up for World Series Game 1 watch parties

Phillies spent day stocking up on essentials ahead of Game 1 WS

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- Who wants to watch a game without food? For some, it's all about wings. For others, pizza is the choice. Who doesn't like chips and dip? Whatever you prefer, fans are stocking up for the World Series.

Here at the Yard House, the World Series will be playing on every TV screen so you can see the game no matter where you're sitting.

As for those hosting watch parties at home, Friday was a day spent stocking up on all the essentials.

It's a busy day at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Montgomery County.

Customers have been streaming in to buy Phillies-themed cupcakes, cookies and doughnuts ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

"I would say we sold presently today about 500 cupcakes today, 200 poundcake loaves and over 500 cookies," co-owner Kathleen Lochel said.

They even have a cake shaped like Bryce Harper's jersey.

On Friday night, Jamie Tamburino from Jamison is hosting a pre-game party for her seven grandkids.

"They're all excited. They're all wearing red," Tamburino said. "I have the cupcakes for them. I have pretzels, we have hot dogs."

Fans are also stocking up on essentials at a Giant Food store in Willow Grove.

Dave Widmiere came to get soda, cups and plates for his watch party at home.

"We're also going to be showing the game outside on our big screen, with a projector," Widmiere said, "so plenty of room for everybody to sit out by the fire pit and have a good time and root on the Phillies."

And at Altomonte's Italian Market and Deli in Doylestown, Bucks County, customers are ordering Phillies-themed pizza for their watch parties and also picking up some sweet treats as well.

Fans say it's important to have the right combination of snacks, entrees and desserts for hosting a watch party. They're eagerly awaiting game time, 8:03 p.m. Friday.