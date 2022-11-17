Watch CBS News
Phillies' home playoff games create $78M in economic impact

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies came up two wins short in their quest to bring home the World Series trophy, but their magical playoff run was a grand slam for the city.

The Phillies' eight playoff home games created $78 million in economic impact for the City of Philadelphia.

That includes $49 million spent in Philadelphia.

Those numbers come from the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

About 34,000 people visited the city and stayed overnight during the three-week-long postseason run.

