Phillies' home opener vs. Cincinnati Reds rescheduled to Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS- The Phillies' home opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been rescheduled to Friday, the team announced Wednesday.

"After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Reds to Friday. With the open date, we have the ability to reschedule the game for our fans," Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a release.

Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children's Health vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, April 7, at 3:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fnMOGtZJIM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2023

Tickets and parking (if applicable) for Thursday's game will be valid for Friday.

Pregame festivities will begin at about 2:15 p.m. and first pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.

All gates will open at 12:35 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia's NEXT Weather team is tracking the potential for strong storms Thursday. The main threats of the storm are between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m.

Good Wednesday afternoon! Tracking the potential for strong storms on Thur., mainly between 2pm-8pm around the Delaware Valley. SPC has us in the Marginal risk (1 of 5), the most impactful threat being wind gusts to 60mph. Tornado risk is low but not zero. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0iA8MOwNXj — Bill Kelly (@BillKellyWX) April 5, 2023

The Philadelphia region has a Marginal Risk of severe weather, with the most impactful threat being wind gusts up to 60 mph. Tornado risk is low but not zero. The region saw at least nine tornadoes last weekend during severe storms.

The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles have also postponed their games Thursday due to the potential for severe storms.