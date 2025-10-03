NBA Youngboy, Phillies-Dodgers, St. Nick's Italian Festival, more things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Here's what's new at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies' 2025 Red October

Here's what's new at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies' 2025 Red October

Red October baseball is back in Philadelphia, Taylor Swift just dropped her 12th studio album and the Eagles are 4-0; can we really ask for anything more?

There's definitely a buzz in the air this weekend as South Philly locks up with Phillies, Eagles and Flyers excitement. Plus, we have a list of show-stopping musical performances and family-friendly fall festivals that will get you out and about.

Whether you're looking to dance the day away to Taylor Swift's new album, get out on the town this weekend, or scare yourself silly at one of the many haunted houses in our area, there's something for just about everyone.

Phillies vs. Dodgers in NLDS Game 1

Red October is back, and it figures to be "four hours of hell" at Citizens Bank Park for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies are back in the playoffs and back in action Saturday night after a week off.

Cristopher Sanchez will start his first-ever Game 1 as the Phillies welcome the No. 3 seed Dodgers to the Bank. Shohei Ohtani will start for the Dodgers.

The game is sold out, but fans can monitor third-party sites like SeatGeek and StubHub for tickets.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field

The 4-0 Eagles, not without warts, are back home Sunday, welcoming the 2-2 Denver Broncos to Lincoln Financial Field.

All eyes will be on A.J. Brown and the Birds' offense. Will Kevin Patullo find a way to get Brown involved in the game early and often? After the Eagles' win in Tampa last week and another quiet week, Brown sent a cryptic tweet, leading to noise outside the building. It's a safe bet the Birds will try to get the ball to Brown against the Broncos.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on CBS, and tickets are available on Ticketmaster and third-party sites.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

The Flyers' final preseason game before opening the 2025-26 season in Sunrise, Florida, against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Panthers, sees the orange and black skating against the New Jersey Devils at Xfinity Mobile Arena Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Flyers moved up puck drop from 3 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the Phillies' NLDS game at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster.

Before the final preseason game, the Flyers are hosting the annual Gritty 5K, a 3.1-mile run/walk. The 5K is fully booked, but runners and walkers can stick around the sports complex and check out some hockey to celebrate.

NBA YoungBoy at Xfinity Mobile Arena

NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy Never Broke Again will be in the area this weekend.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native will be at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday for his MASA Tour [Make America Slime Again Tour] in support of his eighth studio album of the same name.

Offset, Toosii, DeeBaby, Mellow Rackz, Lil Dump and k3 are the supporting acts for the tour.

Tickets range from $345 to $1,160+. Prices can vary.

"For the NBA YoungBoy show, bags of ALL SIZES, including clear bags, will NOT be permitted inside the venue," Ticketmaster said on the website. They recommend traveling light, only bringing essentials and leaving bags or bigger items in the car.

Pepsi Philly Eats Fest at Eakins Oval

Saturday is going to be magic in the city!

The Pepsi Philly Eats Fest is happening on Eakins Oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature performances from Ari Lennox, Philly rapper Freeway, Clipse, and DJ Diamond Kuts and DJ RL.

Food from these nine local restaurants will be available:

Cafe Carmela

Chickie's & Pete's

Curly's

Jacobs Northwest

The Flavor Spot Jamaican Kitchen

Philip's Steaks

Rocco's Italian Sausage and Cheesesteaks

Oregon Steaks

3 Monkeys Cafe

While this event is the same day as Game 1 of the NLDS, this event is geared toward football fans. According to VisitPA, former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook will be attending, along with the Birds cheerleaders, drumline and mascot Swoop. The event is free to attend, and the food is available for purchase.

13th annual Roxtoberfest

The spirit of Oktoberfest mixes with the festive energy of the fall season at this weekend's 13th Annual Roxtoberfest on Saturday. The family-friendly festival stretches between Lyceum and Leverington avenues in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, promising an afternoon of live entertainment, delectable eats and fun for all ages.

This year's festival will test your strengths at its stein-holding contests available for both adults and kids, giving you that Oktoberfest feel, plus a dog costume contest parade, a scarecrow walk and a tour of the Leverington Cemetery for those seeking a spooky season adventure.

The 13th annual Roxtoberfest runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Nick's Italian Festival in South Philly

A long-standing tradition and massive religious celebration is back for another year: it's the St. Nick's Italian Festival.

The festival, presented by the St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish since 1987, will be held on the 1700 block of South 9th Street this Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

According to the event website, the annual celebration begins with a Mass on Sunday morning, followed by a religious procession featuring statues of the saints.

Then, the St. Nick's Italian Festival will host a stacked lineup of live musical performers taking the stage from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. to keep crowds celebrating as they enjoy authentic Italian food options and immerse themselves in the culture. There will also be family-friendly rides and games for kids, as well as gift baskets and raffles.

Destin Conrad at Theatre of Living Arts

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, DESTIN CONRAD, will be bringing all the vibes this weekend.

The Tampa, Florida, native crooner will be at the Theater of Living Arts on Saturday for his LOVE ON DIGITAL TOUR in support of his debut album of the same name.

"Across a collection of smooth, R&B-rooted tracks, DESTIN reframes the modern love story — one shaped by FaceTime calls, voice notes, time zones, and touchscreens," a news release about the show states.

The debut album features Kehlani, Lil Nas X, Teezo Touchdown and serpentwithfeet.

Tickets range from $58-$115-plus for standing room general admission.

Mack Keane will be the opening act. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

This is not Conrad's first time in Philly. He was at The Foundry last year for his SUBMISSIVE TOUR.

Barbie Truck Tour at Suburban Square

The Barbie Truck Tour was just at the Cherry Hill Mall last week, and now it's back in the area again for those who missed out.

The Barbie Truck Tour will be at the Suburban Square near the lawn on St. James Place in Ardmore on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The limited-time pop-up will feature an exclusive lineup of active-inspired apparel, accessories and drinkware, perfect for hitting the court and the gym, all while repping Barbie, as said in a news release about the event. The new theme is the Barbie Sports Club Tour.

The Barbie Truck Tour has been traveling across the U.S. since 2019, with new themes each tour.

The previous themes include Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour [2019], Barbie Malibu Truck tour [2021] and Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour [2023].

Merch will be available for credit card only, no cash.

Aminé at The Fillmore

Portland rapper, singer and songwriter, Aminé, known for his debut hit "Caroline," will be in our area this weekend.

Aminé will be at The Fillmore on Monday, Oct. 6, for his Tour de Dance 2025 with Sango in support of his third studio album, "13 Months of Sunshine."

"13 Months of Sunshine" was released in May, featuring Leon Thomas, Lido, Waxahatchee, chloethegod, 454 and Toro y Moi.

Tickets for the concert range from $37 to $100. Prices can vary.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Issa Rae's "I Should Be Smarter By Now" Book Tour at The Fillmore

The former "Awkward Black Girl" turned mogul, Issa Rae, will be stopping in the city this weekend.

Issa Rae will be at The Fillmore on Wednesday, Oct. 8, after her initial book tour stop was supposed to be at The Met on Sept. 8.

The highly anticipated second book was released in August.

"Part confession, part reflection, and part 'here's what I wish I'd known,' Issa's essays balance humor with hard-won wisdom, offering candid life lessons about ambition, authenticity, and creative perseverance," a news release about the event stated.

Tickets for the all-ages event start at $48.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Issa's first book, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," a memoir, became a New York Times best-seller.