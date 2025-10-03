Celebrate Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album release with these events around Philadelphia

Taylor Swift is about to enter a new era; The Life of a Showgirl drops at midnight

Taylor Swift is about to enter a new era; The Life of a Showgirl drops at midnight

Taylor Swift is about to enter a new era; The Life of a Showgirl drops at midnight

Berks County native Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," dropped on Friday.

If you don't want to "Ruin the Friendship" or be "CANCELLED," you'd better add the below events to your "Wi$h Li$t" to mark the occasion.

Listening Parties:

Latchkey Records at 1502 E. Passyunk Ave., South Philadelphia, Friday at 6 p.m. Fun prizes will also be given away!

Greatest Hits Records & Books at 21 S. Jackson St., Media, on Friday at 6 p.m.

Blondie at 4417 Main St., Manayunk, Friday from 7-9 p.m. Drink and food specials will be available.

Cupid's Bookshop at 106 Grape St. Front A, Philadelphia, Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. Bring your own glass and sip your favorite drink as you listen to Swift's newest era.

Marple Public Library at 2599 Sproul Rd., Broomall, Saturday from 11 a.m. The event is for teens in grades 6-12.

Milkweed Table + Market at 134 South Broadway, Pitman, New Jersey, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person.

Release Parties:

Charming Garlands + Wake Coffee at 133 South Main Street, Ambler, Friday 5-8 p.m. There will be live music, hair branding, dance crew performances and Taylor-themed drinks and treats. Tickets are required and start at $40 for adults.

The Ridley House at 2107 MacDade Blvd., Holmes, Friday at 7 p.m. Special Taylor-themed cocktails will be served.

Live! Casino & Hotel at 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Friday at 9 p.m. at the Center Bar. DJ 21SparksFly will be spinning all your favorite TSwift eras. Swift-inspired cocktails will also be available.

Theatre of Living Arts at 334 South St., Philadelphia, Saturday at 8 p.m. This party is 21-plus only. DJ 21Sparksfly will be playing the entire album throughout the night and Jenny Henny will return with a special Showgirl drag impersonation performance.

Landmark Americana-Glassboro at 1 Mullica Rd., Glassboro, New Jersey, Friday at 9 p.m. Event is 21-plus only. Tickets are $15.

The 700 at 700 North Second St., Philadelphia, Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is 21-plus only. Tickets are $10.

Hotel Du Pont at 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of tea, sweets and music at this SwifTea Showgirl Soiree.

Pennsylvania

Altoona | 153 Sierra Dr, Altoona, PA 16601

| 153 Sierra Dr, Altoona, PA 16601 Concord Township | 600 Hatton Dr, Glen Mills, PA 19342

| 600 Hatton Dr, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Cranberry | 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

| 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Dickson City | 1140 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City, PA 18519

| 1140 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City, PA 18519 Erie | 6700 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509

| 6700 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Hanover | 31 Wilson Ave, Hanover, PA 17331

| 31 Wilson Ave, Hanover, PA 17331 Harmar | 2661 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

| 2661 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Harrisburg North | 5125 Jonestown Rd Ste 331, Harrisburg, PA 17112

| 5125 Jonestown Rd Ste 331, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lancaster Central | 1589 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

| 1589 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Mechanicsburg | 6416 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

| 6416 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Montgomeryville | 125 Witchwood Dr, North Wales, PA 19454

| 125 Witchwood Dr, North Wales, PA 19454 North Fayette | 600 Chauvet Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15275

| 600 Chauvet Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15275 Oxford Valley | 2331 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047

| 2331 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047 Royersford | 1824 E Ridge Pike, Royersford, PA 19468

| 1824 E Ridge Pike, Royersford, PA 19468 Selinsgrove | 501 Market Place Blvd, Selinsgrove, PA 17870

| 501 Market Place Blvd, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Spring Township | 2769 Papermill Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610

| 2769 Papermill Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Springfield West | 1200 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064

| 1200 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064 State College | 315 Colonnade Blvd, State College, PA 16803

| 315 Colonnade Blvd, State College, PA 16803 Upper St. Clair | 201 S Hills Vlg, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

| 201 S Hills Vlg, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Warwick Township | 960 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

| 960 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 Washington | 335 Washington Rd, Washington, PA 15301

| 335 Washington Rd, Washington, PA 15301 West Pottsgrove Twp | 100 Upland Square Dr, Pottstown, PA 19464

| 100 Upland Square Dr, Pottstown, PA 19464 Wilkes-Barre | 3400 Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702

| 3400 Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702 York Galleria | 2610 Pleasant Valley Rd, York, PA 17402

New Jersey

Mantua | 675 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080

| 675 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Middletown | 2105 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748

| 2105 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Mount Laurel | 4 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

| 4 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Princeton | 500 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540

| 500 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Toms River | 1331 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

Delaware

Brandywine | 1050 Brandywine Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19803

| 1050 Brandywine Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19803 Christiana | 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702

Watch Parties:

AMC Theatres is celebrating the album drop with the theatrical release of "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" this weekend only. The film will include the premiere of the music video for Swift's new single "The Fate of Ophelia," along with behind-the-scenes footage and brand new lyric videos. Showtimes will not include trailers, so show up on time! A link to theatres and showtimes taking part can be found here.

Delsea Drive-In Theatre at 2203 S Delsea Dr., Vineland, New Jersey, Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person.