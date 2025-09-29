Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown's viral cryptic social media post

One day after A.J. Brown's viral cryptic social media post referencing a biblical passage, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is confident his star wide receiver wants to remain in Philadelphia.

Sirianni said on Monday that he has spoken with Brown, noting that he tries to stay in communication with his players daily, but opted to keep the details of the conversation private.

"Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team," Sirianni said. "I know he wants to contribute. I know he wants to contribute and do the things that he's capable of doing. But yeah, he wants to contribute to these wins, and he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to, and for different reasons of why we haven't in these games. But I question nothing about his desire to play great football, his desire to be a good teammate, his desire to be here."

The post by Brown was from Mark 6:11, "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

Philadelphia escaped Tampa with a 31-25 victory to improve to 4-0, but Brown only had two catches for 7 yards on nine targets. The Eagles were in sync offensively in the first half, but quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't complete a pass in the second half as they struggled to move the ball through the air.

Brown had his best game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams in a comeback win when he recorded six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. But in the other three games, he hasn't eclipsed more than 27 yards.

Last season, Philadelphia's passing game was brought into the spotlight following a win over the Carolina Panthers when Brown was asked how the offense could improve. Former Eagle Brandon Graham then made comments about Hurts and Brown's relationship, saying there was friction between the two. Graham later apologized.

In Week 5, the Eagles will have another tough defensive matchup vs. the Denver Broncos, with reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II likely covering Brown.