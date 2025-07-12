Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm leaves game against the Padres with a bruised rib cage

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm left Saturday's game at San Diego with a bruise on his left rib cage two innings after he was hit by a pitch from Padres starter Yu Darvish.

Bohm was hit on the lower left back leading off the second inning. He advanced on a wild pitch and came around on a single by Nick Castellanos, and a throwing error on the play by Darvish to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

APTOPIX Phillies Padres Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in San Diego. Orlando Ramirez / AP

Bohm grounded out to end the third and was replaced in the bottom of the fourth by Edmundo Sosa, who hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.