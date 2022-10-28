For some Phillies fans, an emotional World Series trip to Houston

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Will Gilmore's father died last year in November, but he'll be with him in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park this weekend during the World Series.

Gilmore, a Kensington native, and his father shared a special bond with the Phillies. The two had been going to games with each other since Gilmore was a 3-year-old at Veterans Stadium when Curt Schilling pitched for the Phillies in the 1990s.

And on Friday night when the Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, Gilmore is bringing in a picture of his father, Bill Gilmore, aka "Happy" or "Hap," to honor him.

"In my mind, it's me and my old man sitting and watching a game," he said. "I'm glad that I got this opportunity to bring him to this, even if it's this small capacity. He's going to be there with me."

Will Gilmore and his father, Bill Gilmore, on his birthday years ago. Will Gilmore

Gilmore, a Phillies diehard, made the trip to Houston from Austin, Texas. He recently moved to The Lone Star State within the past couple of months for work and other opportunities.

RELATED: Follow the buildup and action in our World Series Game 1 live blog

He wishes he was going to one of the games at Citizens Bank, but he'll gladly carry the torch for Phillies fans in Houston.

"I truly believe in my heart that this team will win in five," Gilmore said. "They're going to win in Philadelphia. Like I needed to be there, if not for me, at least my old man because he never got to do that."

He won't be the only Phillies fan making the trek to Houston for the World Series this weekend.

Phans of Philly, a travel and tailgate company for Philadelphia sports fans, is bringing down 30 fans, owner Joe DiBiaggio said.

Jamie Pagliei holding the NLCS trophy after the Phillies beat the Padres last week. Jamie Pagliei

Jamie Pagliei, known as the Philly Sports Guy on TikTok with more than 160,000 followers, is making the trip to Houston on Friday morning.

RELATED: Fans hope to run into Phillies again at breakfast in Houston

Pagliei is known for his social media presence and painting himself for Philly sports games that he attends. He got his start after being recognized during the Eagles-Saints NFC Divisional Playoff game in 2019.

a Crum Lynne, Delaware County native, Pagliei been busy over the past few weeks with traveling to Arizona for the Eagles-Cardinals game, then attending the NLDS in Atlanta and other events, but he's ready for the World Series and a party on Broad Street.

"I'm really hyped up, this is the time," Pagliei said. "Philadelphia sports is going to go back to being Philadelphia sports at some point, but right now this area is on fire and I think winning is contagious."

"I want to be at the parade, if not leading the parade next Saturday or Sunday," he added.

Rick Troncelliti, a West Norriton, Montgomery County, native, will also be in Houston to watch the Fightins take on the Astros for Game 1. He currently lives in San Francisco after taking a job there after college.

The last time Troncelliti was in Houston, he witnessed Philadelphia sports history.

In 2016, he was in Houston to see Villanova vs. North Carolina in the 2016 NCAA Men's basketball championship.

That ending? About as dramatic as you can ask. Nova forward Kris Jenkins buried a 3-pointer as the clock expired to give the Wildcats their first national title in 31 years.

Troncelliti, who's also celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, is hoping his undefeated streak of watching Philly sports teams in Houston continues in the World Series.

"This is my first World Series game. It would be pretty amazing to witness a Phillies win," Troncelliti said.