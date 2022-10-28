World Series Game 1: Phillies live updates and more

World Series Game 1: Phillies live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's nothing quite like October baseball and this beautiful Friday is starting to feel like dream. If you told Phillies fans the Fightins would be playing in the Fall Classic last month, they probably wouldn't have believed you.
But anything is possible in the postseason and a hot Phillies team is now Fightin' to the Phinish. The Houston Astros stand between the Phillies and their first World Series championship since 2008.
Four more wins. The fight starts tonight.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12) will start Game 1 and ace Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30) will take the mound for the Astros.
Game 1 is Friday at 8:03 p.m., airing on Fox.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
Where's breakfast? Phillies fan says he'll pick up tab for players, other fans
Last week, we told you about a family of Phillies fans who ran into some of the Phillies players at breakfast while in San Diego for the NLCS.
Well, that same family is in Houston for the World Series this weekend and Gordon Ernst Jr. tells CBS3's Brandon Goldner if he sees any players or other Phillies fans while having breakfast he'll "pick up the tab."