Jalen Carter lands on Philadelphia Eagles' injury report with illness before Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs

Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX

All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter was one of several players listed as a limited participant in the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report on Wednesday.

Carter, who will look to wreck the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. He also wasn't at the team's media availability Wednesday.

Carter finished the 2024 regular season with 42 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. He was also named a Pro Bowler and had 4.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were also each listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice.

Graham told reporters Wednesday he remains on track to play in Sunday's Super Bowl as he battles back from a triceps injury that landed him on injured reserve midway through the season. He has also referred to the Super Bowl as his final game in midnight green.

Smith didn't practice at all last week due to his hamstring injury, but the team listed him as limited on Wednesday, signaling that he's made slight progress.

Fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown (rest) didn't practice last week. He had been dealing with a knee injury throughout the playoffs, but he's completely off the injury report to begin the week in New Orleans.

Guard Landon Dickerson (knee) and center Cam Jurgens (back) each battled injuries in the NFC championship game win over the Washington Commanders, but they were both listed as full participants on Wednesday.

Eagles Defensive Player of the Year candidate Zack Baun landed on last Friday's injury report with a groin injury but he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who leads the Eagles in receiving yards in the playoffs with 188, was also listed a full participant on Wednesday after sitting out all of last week with an ankle injury and rest.

Punt returner and wideout Britain Covey (neck) and backup tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) were each listed as full participants in practice as well.