Viral "2 years, varsity" Eagles fan Tom "Chomp" Trampe battling leukemia after emergency brain surgery

The Philadelphia Eagles fan who soared to viral fame six years ago after offering to suit up for the Birds in the playoffs is fighting a battle bigger than any football game.

Tom Trampe, aka "Chomp," is undergoing leukemia treatment after having emergency brain surgery last week. "We got hit with this all at once," said his dad, also named Tom Trampe. Trampe expects his son to be hospitalized for the next one-to-two months.

Chomp became an internet sensation after shouting into a CBS News Philadelphia camera outside the Linc ahead of the wild-card matchup between the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks in January 2020. The Birds were heading into the game banged up and without starting quarterback Caron Wentz, so Chomp offered to help.

"I'm read to roll if they need me," he said. "I'm 26 years old, I played two years, varsity! I'm in the best shape of my life! Let's go Eagles!"

Tom "Chomp" Trampe, who went viral ahead of the Eagles-Seahawks wild-card game in 2020 CBS Philadelphia

The Eagles ended up losing that game 17-9.

Now, Chomp's friends and family are asking Eagles fans and the community to step up for him.

A fundraiser for Chomp's medical bills has already raised nearly $80,000. Joe Tamasitis, Chomp's best friend for more than 20 years, said the fundraiser even received a donation on Sunday from former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"To see the community reaching out, it's unbelieve," Trampe said.

Chomp, now 33 years old and a husband and father of two, has a long road to recovery ahead of him. But his friends and family are certain he's going to put up a fight against cancer after his surgery.

"He's very determined and by God's grace was able to pull through that and he's trending well and making progress every day," Tamasitis said.

It'll be a tough day not having Chomp around as the Eagles gear up to play the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round, but Trampe said if his son was able, he'd be outside the Linc getting fans riled up – just like he did six years ago.

"He's just that type of guy that puts a smile on everybody's face," said Trampe. "They call him the ultimate eagles hype guy, and that's what he likes doing."

In 2024, Warwick Farm Brewing released a limited edition lager called "Two Years Varsity" in Trampe's honor. According to Tamasitis, early plans are in the works to hold another fundraiser for Chomp and his family.