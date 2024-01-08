Philadelphia's Eastwick community prepares for possible flooding from Tuesday's storm

Residents in Philadelphia's Eastwick section prepare for possible flooding Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homeowners in Southwest Philadelphia's Eastwick community are concerned about flooding in their neighborhood as a heavy storm is expected to move through the region Tuesday.

CBS Philadelphia first introduced viewers to Eastwick's flooding challenges last month, explaining what caused the neighborhood to experience flooding and the solutions being discussed to mitigate it.

A CBS Philadelphia reporter returned to Eastwick Monday to follow up with homeowners.

Some neighbors spent part of the day warning each other about the potential for flooding in the coming days.

"Nervous, nervous, a little apprehensive," Yvette Palmer said. "I know that I have to move some of my valuable items upstairs, so I don't lose them again."

Palmer said she's lost several sentimental items from flooding over the years.

"It's just frustrating," Palmer said. "I lost [my] high school yearbook, things that are irreplacable."

She hopes this week's storm moves quickly out of the Philadelphia region.

Palmer said, "I'm just praying that the water doesn't come as bad as we think it's going to come."