Philadelphia weather: Lots of sun Monday before another major rain system pushes in

NEXT Weather: Sunny and seasonable before major rain storm moves in Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Sunny and seasonable before major rain storm moves in Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Sunny and seasonable before major rain storm moves in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is the day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine before another major rain storm moves into the region.

Temperatures start in the mid-30s in Philadelphia Monday morning, with some temps closer to the freezing mark. Keep an eye out for black ice and frozen spots as you head out the door Monday morning.

In the city, expect abundant sunshine as highs climb to around 45 degrees.

NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday

After today, things take a turn for the wet on Tuesday.

A powerful storm system will bring rain to the entire Delaware Valley region, and a Flood Watch is already in effect for the entire area Tuesday afternoon until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A Coastal Flood Watch is also in effect along the Delaware River until Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Storm timing

The storm arrives between late morning Tuesday and the early afternoon. Expect the storm to start with light rain midday before heavier rain picks up in the afternoon.

Expect pouring rain during the Tuesday afternoon commute that continues into evening and through Wednesday morning, though the heaviest rain will have moved out by the AM drive.

A line of thunderstorms is forecast to push across the area starting around 7 p.m.

Storm forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The highest winds are forecast to hit Tuesday night until around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooding is likely between Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Threats and impacts

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to drop between 2-3 inches of rain around the region and up to 4 inches in some spots, which could lead to flash flooding.

With snow on the ground north and west of the city, additional rain could lead to river, stream and creek flooding.

Future rain totals by Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wind gusts between 40-60 mph Tuesday night could down trees and power lines and lead to power outages. The highest winds will be at the Jersey Shore.

Beach erosion, coastal flooding, travel delays and cancellations and nasty commutes are all possible with this storm.

It'll remain cloudy and windy with scattered showers Wednesday morning before conditions clear up later in the day.

Storm threats for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Jan. 8, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 45, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 54, low of 31, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Wednesday: High of 49, low of 46, windy, drying out

Thursday: High of 49, low of 33, partly sunny

Friday: High of 49, low of 32, rain late

Saturday: High of 57, low of 45, windy

Sunday: High of 37, low of 30, cold