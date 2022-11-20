Philadelphia's Christmas Village open for business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas Village in the heart of Philly is open for the season. Rows of little brown cabins decked out in twinkling lights means the holiday season has arrived at Love Park.

"The opening weekend has been really strong so far and it's a beautiful day," John Murray, of the Irish Shop, said. "And we have the history now that we've built up that it's almost like a destination event."

Murray is a Christmas Village veteran. He's been selling his traditional Irish caps and clothing for more than a decade at the event.

"The Christmas Village is like the Philadelphia family tradition I believe," Murray said. "People look forward to it."

The Moran family is hoping to start their own tradition by taking their 16-month-old daughter to experience all the holiday cheer for the first time.

"Until we had her, this is a motivator to bring us out," Trevor Moran, of East Kensington, said.

Aside from creating memories and shopping around, families are also warming up and enjoying traditional German foods.

"I got a German bratwurst," Susan O'Brien said.

And to wash everything down, a steaming cup of hot chocolate was a must-have in between family pictures with Phil the reindeer.

All the festivities bring some much-needed happiness.

"It's nice to just get out and breathe some fresh air and just walk around amongst the crowd and be happy," O'Brien said.

"I definitely feel like there's a buzz this year that like it's back," Murray said.

A buzz of holiday cheer that people hope to feel all throughout the season before the village closes on Christmas Eve.