Man killed in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the middle of a North Philadelphia street on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Huntingdon and North Chadwick Streets, according to police. 

Officers found the man, who police believe was in his 60s, suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection just after 6:30 p.m. The victim was brought to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made. Investigators said they found at least seven spent shell casings at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215‑686‑3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Frederick Sutton Sinclair

Frederick Sinclair has been with CBS Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a Digital Content Producer for the CBS News Philadelphia stream since 2021.

