Arctic air brings feels-like temps in the teens Monday in Philadelphia region. See the forecast.

A strengthening and now powerful low-pressure system passed over the Philadelphia region Sunday afternoon, kicking up damaging wind gusts and ushering in significantly colder air for the week ahead.

Even though the low-pressure system has continued northeast out over the Atlantic, the windy conditions and arrival of Arctic air will continue through Monday. A high wind warning will be in effect for the entire Philadelphia region until 6 p.m. Monday for gusts that can reach between 40 to 50 mph.

After high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region Sunday afternoon, Monday morning will be a harsh wake-up call as temperatures drop around 30 degrees with low temperatures right around the 30-degree mark. The winds, however, will make it feel even colder Monday morning with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper teens to start the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Skies will remain partly sunny through the day Monday as temperatures struggle to climb above freezing with highs in the middle 30s Monday afternoon. That said, a persistently brisk wind will keep feels-like temps in the low to middle 20s through the afternoon.

Cold air will continue to push into the region Monday night through Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper teens with highs only in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We will likely remain below freezing through Thursday as our next potential weathermaker approaches.

CBS News Philadelphia

An area of low pressure will begin to take shape along the Gulf States and track east and then north along the Southeast Coast.

This storm system has the potential to bring the region the chance of snow, but recent trends keep the bulk of the snow south of the Philadelphia area and more into the Mid-Atlantic states. Snow remains possible Wednesday night into Thursday, but at this point it is still a little too early to predict the exact details and local impacts of this system. Continue to check back with the NEXT Weather team for more updates early in the week.

CBS News Philadelphia

After Thursday, the area will return to dry weather with warming temperatures back to near 40 degrees by Sunday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert — windy and cold. High 36, low 26.

Tuesday: Sunny and very cold. High 28, low 18.

Wednesday: Snow late. High 28, low 16.

Thursday: NEXT Weather alert for snow. High 29, low 19.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 38, low 21.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 37, low 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 44, low 25.

