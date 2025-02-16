High wind warning leads to travel trouble at Philadelphia airport; power outages possible

Entire Delaware Valley under high wind warning, wind gusts up to 60 mph possible Sunday night

Strong winds will develop behind a winter storm crossing the Philadelphia region, with gusts between 40 and 60 mph possible throughout Sunday and into Monday. Due to the impending weather conditions, a high wind warning is in place through 6 p.m. Monday for the entire Delaware Valley.

Now is the time to secure any loose items outside. The high winds could bring down trees, branches and utility lines. Power outages are possible. Delays and cancellations are already adding up at Philadelphia International Airport, and train travel could see disruptions. Due to the sharp drop in temperatures overnight into Monday, any loss of power could leave you in a deep freeze.

What is a high wind warning?

This type of weather warning isn't something we hear about too often in Philadelphia. A high wind warning is issued when the following weather conditions are expected:

Sustained winds of 4- mph or higher for one hour or longer

Wind gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration of time

How to track and report power outages in your area

With wind gusts ranging up to 40-60 mph in the Delaware Valley (up to 55-59 mph in Philadelphia), our NEXT Weather team says these are damaging winds and something to prepare for.

Tie down any loose items and charge up your devices ahead of Sunday's high winds, since power outages are possible.

Here's how you can track any power outages that your energy company may be dealing with and if necessary, how you can report one.

PECO

PPL

Met-Ed/First Energy

PSE&G

Delmarva Power

Atlantic City Electric

Delays, and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport

Delays and cancellations are already being reported on more than 175 flights coming in and out of Philadelphia International Airport, and we're still hours away from seeing the strongest winds.

As of noon Sunday, PHL airport is seeing more than 154 delays and 30 cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

For the most up-to-date status of your flight, PHL recommends checking directly with your airline.