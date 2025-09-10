Cloudy, cooler Wednesday in Philadelphia region with chance of showers. Here's the weather forecast.

On Wednesday, the offshore low will keep clouds and occasional showers around, mainly along and east of I-95 in the Philadelphia region.

Chances for showers are about 20–30% in the corridor and closer to 40–60% near the shore. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out near the beaches, but no severe weather is expected.

Winds stay breezy from the northeast with gusts of 20–30 mph at the shore. Highs hold in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a cool day. Conditions turn drier by late afternoon and evening as the low pulls away, though it may take longer for the winds to ease.

The rest of the week looks quiet. Any leftover showers end Wednesday night, followed by dry and seasonable weather Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds back in. Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s, lows in the 50s and lower humidity.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another front approaches late Sunday into early next week, but right now, rain chances appear low.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Clouds, showers. High 71, Low 61.

Thursday: Sunny, warmer. High 83, Low 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 62.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 61.

