Tuesday starts cool with mostly sunny skies before rain hits Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will turn a little cooler under mostly clear skies, with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the Philadelphia region.

The influence of high pressure, however, will provide plenty of sunshine through most of the day on Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to climb back into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon before our next weather maker is set to bring widespread rain and unseasonably cool temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will likely struggle to climb out of the 50s, with overnight lows remaining around 50 degrees. On-and-off rain will begin Wednesday morning and persist through Thursday, with rain becoming a little more scattered in nature on Friday.

At this time, the Philly region could get 1-3 inches of rain spread out over a few days, so flooding isn't a huge concern now. We will continue to monitor the forecast models and update as the days approach.

The rainy weather finally looks to start to clear out just in time to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures look to remain a little cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, but it gets a little closer to normal in the middle 70s for Sunday.

Memorial Day itself remains beyond the 7-day forecast, but currently looks to remain rain-free with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 73, low of 50.

Wednesday: Chilly rain. High of 58, low of 55.

Thursday: Chilly rain. High of 59, low of 51.

Friday: Stray shower. High of 68, low of 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 67, low of 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 72, low of 52.

Monday: Sunny, breezy. High of 74, low of 54.

