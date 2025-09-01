Nice weather, highs near 80 continue in Philadelphia area this week. Here's the forecast.

Nice weather continues in Philadelphia area, looking ahead to conditions for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Welcome back to school for many kids around the Delaware Valley!

Our weather the next few days will continue as nicely as it's been the past few weeks in the Philadelphia area. That means low temps near 60 degrees and highs near 80 degrees.

By Thursday, a cold front looks to approach from the northwest, which will bring with it a chance for a few showers. The models have started to slow the arrival of this front, which looks to keep most of the day dry Thursday, including for the Eagles season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Right now, there is a very small chance of rain into Thursday night with a better chance for scattered showers into Friday, but we will need to monitor the front closely. If it speeds up, we could be talking about impacts for the game.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things are looking dry and nice with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As we approach peak hurricane season, the tropics remain fairly quiet with only one area of interest from the National Hurricane Center.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Plenty of sun. High 80, Low 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59.

Thursday: Shower late. High 83, Low 60.

Friday: Scattered showers. High 80, Low 66.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 60.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 77, Low 54.

