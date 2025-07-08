Tuesday will be sunny, hot as Philadelphia region could get severe storms. Here's the forecast.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal helped usher in the unsettled pattern that we will continue to see through the remainder of the week. After areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms died down Monday night, Tuesday will get off to a calm but incredibly humid start in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid-70s, but with the thick humidity, it'll still feel like around 80 degrees.

Through Tuesday morning, it'll quickly warm to near 90 degrees by lunchtime with feels-like temperatures soaring into the upper 90s. Eventually, temperatures early Tuesday afternoon will peak in the low-middle 90s, with feels-like temperatures up to around 103 degrees or even higher. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the region from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hot temperatures combined with the high humidity levels will make heat illness to become more likely if you don't hydrate and adequately cool yourself.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect due to the heat, but also because of the threat of storms Tuesday afternoon. Just as the heat begins to spike, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region. Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds will become possible through the second half of Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The entire region is under a "slight" (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon. The storms will begin to weaken through Tuesday night, but conditions will remain quite warm and muggy.

A flood watch is also in effect for the entire region from 2 p.m. on Tuesday until midnight, the NWS said.

The chance for a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon with even better rain chances through the second half of the week and into the weekend. In fact, this unsettled weather pattern will likely continue into at least the first part of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather for heat, storms. High 94, Low 75.

Wednesday: Isolated storm or two.. High 90, Low 74.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 84, Low 74.

Friday: Scattered storms, High 87, Low 73.

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 89, Low 73.

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 72.

Monday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 72.

