Tuesday in Philadelphia region could be the hottest day of 2024 so far

Tuesday in Philadelphia region could be the hottest day of the year

Tuesday in Philadelphia region could be the hottest day of the year

Tuesday in Philadelphia region could be the hottest day of the year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday will likely be the hottest day so far, and the air temperature itself may get to 100 degrees.

While not a record for the date -- 102 is the record in 1998 -- it would be the first triple-digit day since 2012. Whether 98 or 99, the heat index will likely be 106-110 degrees during peak heating of the day in the afternoon, so take it seriously.

Up to this point, the hottest temperature we've had was 98 degrees back in June during our first heat wave. Check on neighbors; wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing; and try to limit outdoor activities. Pop-up storms will, once again, impact parts of our area, helping to relieve the heat wherever the rain falls, although Tuesday's storms will likely be during the evening hours.

Because of the heat and humidity, an excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday morning. After that, an excessive heat watch will go into effect until Wednesday evening.

An air quality alert was also issued for Philadelphia and counties west of the 95 corridor until midnight Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Health Department has declared a Heat Health Emergency until Wednesday night. The city is rolling out several safety measures, including opening over 150 cooling centers daily for anyone in need.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with storms, which may be stronger as a cold front moves through the area. For this reason, we've issued NEXT Weather Alert days through that time.

If you've been thinking the summer has been hotter than you remember, you may be right! As of Monday, the Philadelphia area has had 21 days with a high of 90 degrees or greater -- the most to date since 2012. On average, we'll get 30 days with 90-degree temperatures or greater. At this rate, we are on target to go well past that mark.

Thursday and beyond the temps will drop back to seasonably normal levels with only stray summer storms.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and the storms.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 99, low of 77, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Wednesday: High of 95, low of 78, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Thursday: High of 86, low of 73, finally a break!

Friday: High of 88, low of 67, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 87, low of 67, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 89, low of 70, partly cloudy

Monday: High of 98, low of 71, partly cloudy