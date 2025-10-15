Sunny and breezy Thursday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will start out chilly with widespread low temps in the mid-low 40s with high temps only expected to reach the mid-60s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

A similar pattern will be with us on Friday as well, with temperatures even cooler in the morning. It won't be quite freezing, but widespread temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Speaking of freezing, it's time to mention that the average first freeze in Philly is on Nov. 11. Last year, the first freeze was pretty late on Nov. 30, but in 2023 our first freeze occurred on Nov. 13. Either way, freezing temps are close. Time to book your sprinkler blowout for the next several weeks.

The weekend will be warming up as our NEXT Weather maker approaches. Saturday will be near 70, while Sunday will feature increasing clouds, southerly winds and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. Sunday night into early Monday morning will bring our next round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Most should be during the overnight hours, but we will update you as the system moves closer.

After that, we'll have another chance of rain next Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High 64, Low 46.

Friday: Sunny. High 65, Low 43.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High 69, Low 44.

Sunday: Late showers. High 77, Low 53.

Monday: Clearing out. High 65, Low 54.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 69, Low 49.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low of 55.

