Philadelphia weather: Flooding rain and strong winds Sunday into Monday

Weather in the Philadelphia region will be rainy and stormy Sunday, Dec. 10. A strong storm system sweeping across the country will bring a lot of rain and wind to the region that may result in flooding and potentially some power outages.

Conditions will not begin to deteriorate until early Sunday morning, which means we still have Saturday to get things done and prepare for the approaching storm.

After a very foggy start in spots Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds and relatively mild temperatures with highs in the low-middle 50s.

What's the weather tomorrow, December 10?

A strengthening cold front that stretches from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico will move east through the day on Saturday. Showers and storms associated with this cold front will start to move into the Philadelphia area early Sunday morning.

In addition to the rain, the wind will gradually increase out of the south ahead of the approaching system.

The southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front will allow temperatures to warm into the low-middle 60s Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, however, the rainy and gusty conditions will prevent us from being able to enjoy the relatively mild temperatures. The winds will then shift to the northwest once the cold front moves through early Monday morning allowing much colder air to begin to rush in.

As this colder air rushes in, it will mix with the departing rain showers and could result in some snow showers developing, especially across the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. A few flakes could even be possible in Philadelphia just as the precipitation begins to clear. By Monday afternoon the sunshine will break through the clouds, but blustery conditions will prevail as temperatures hold in the middle 40s, but feel more like the low-middle 30s with the wind chill.

WEATHER ALERT | Strong storm system to bring several threats Sunday A strong storm system sweeping across the country will bring rainy and windy weather to the CBS Philadelphia area Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore has an update to the forecast and what you should plan for. Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Saturday, December 9, 2023

Storm this weekend: high winds, heavy rain, flooding risks

The two primary concerns with this storm system will be rainfall that could result in flooding and strong winds. A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire area from 1:00 pm Sunday through 4:00 pm Monday. The entire CBS Philadelphia area should expect between 2-4 inches of rainfall with some higher amounts possible.

As a result, low lying areas and locations with poor drainage may experience flooding Sunday into the day on Monday. The amount of rain expected would create a concern for flooding by itself, but all of the leaves on the ground will created an added threat for flooding, especially in areas where those leaves may clog drains and gutters.

CBS News Philadelphia

Windy conditions should also be expected as the day goes on Sunday. Sustained winds will increase to between 15-25 mph with wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Wind gusts will be strongest along the coast where they could approach 50 mph at times. Winds this strong could cause some limbs or trees to come down which could result in some power outages.

The strong southerly winds will also result in the threat for some coastal flooding and minor beach erosion due to the higher-than-normal tides and surf. A new moon on Dec. 12 will already contribute to higher than normal tides which will only add more to the threat of flooding along the coast as the winds stay elevated Sunday night through the day Monday.

Strong winds will also be a concern for holiday decorations that aren't properly secured or brought indoors. As wind speeds increase through the day on Sunday decorations will be increasingly susceptible to blowing away, becoming a projectile which could cause damage to their surroundings. Inflatable decorations are at greatest risk to blowing away and should be properly anchored and possibly brought indoors ahead of the approaching storm.

Timing: when rain and wind arrive Sunday

Light rain showers will begin to move into the region from the south and west around daybreak Sunday morning. Relatively light and scattered showers will continue to move through the area Sunday morning before giving way to more widespread showers through midday.

Moderate to heavy rain will pick up across the region Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening with the heaviest rainfall expected Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

The rain will gradually taper off from west to east through Monday morning, but as the cold air rushes in behind the cold front snow showers could mix with the rain through the morning commute. A few flurries will be possible into Monday afternoon, but most of the precipitation will end by later afternoon.

Meanwhile, winds will gradually increase through the day on Sunday. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph should be expected by noon and then increase to 15-25 mph by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts will increase and become more frequent as well through Sunday afternoon, eventually peaking between 30-40 mph across the Delaware Valley with 40-50 mph gusts possible along the shore Sunday night.

The winds will decrease slightly Monday morning, but it'll remain windy through the day Monday with gusts in the Philadelphia area around 30 mph for much of the day.

The combination of the cooler air rushing into the area and continued windy conditions on Monday will make for a blustery afternoon. Temperatures themselves will be about 10 degrees cooler Monday than on Sunday (60s to 40s) and the wind will drop wind chills into the 30s for most of the afternoon before dropping into the 20s Monday night.

It'll still be a little breezy on Tuesday, but nowhere near as windy as the previous 24-36 hours.

WRAPPING IT UP

A strong storm system will begin to impact the area Sunday morning with the heaviest rain and strongest winds expected Sunday night. Flooding will be possible Sunday afternoon through Monday along with the threat for power outages and property damage due to high winds, especially near the coast.

While severe weather is not expected, this storm system will have significant impact to the second half of the weekend to a large part of the region. Lasting impacts will likely be felt into the Monday morning commute as much colder air begins to arrive for the upcoming week.

Remember to stay safe and continue to check back with CBS Philadelphia for the latest forecast and updates to the storm as it moves through the region.