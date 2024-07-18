As storms clear out of Philadelphia region, sunny skies and seasonable temps move in

Some spotty showers in Philadelphia Thursday morning, but it will be less humid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Showers and storms packed a punch late Wednesday evening, with frequent lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding for some areas. Now that the cold front has passed through, expect gradual clearing Thursday, with a return to sunshine and most importantly, seasonable temperatures.

Thursday afternoon should bring us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, after a few spotty showers in the morning. By Thursday night, low humidity arrives and we'll wake up Friday morning to a comfortable and refreshing air mass. It will still be seasonably hot Friday with highs in the upper 80s, but lower humidity will keep it comfy for outdoor activities.

A weak system could bring us a few clouds on Saturday and even a slight chance of an isolated, spotty shower.

Through the weekend and beyond, the temperatures will drop back to seasonably normal levels with only stray summer storms as humidity slightly increases starting Sunday.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and the storms.

7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 87, low of 73, AM shower, clearing

Friday: High of 88, low of 67, beautiful day

Saturday: High of 87, low of 69, sun and clouds

Sunday: High of 90, low of 71, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 90, low of 72, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 87, low of 73, partly cloudy

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 73, scattered thunder storms