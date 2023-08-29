NEXT Weather: Minor showers Tuesday, tracking effects of Franklin, Idalia

Franklin, Idalia will steer clear of us, but still have effects

Franklin, Idalia will steer clear of us, but still have effects

Franklin, Idalia will steer clear of us, but still have effects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are keeping a close eye on the tropics, but luckily Hurricane Franklin and Hurricane Idalia should steer clear of our region. We still may feel some effects including increased surf and rip currents this week.

Locally, we're seeing some showers that should stick mainly to the south of our region.

CBS News Philadelphia

A frontal boundary and low pressure system will stick along Delaware and the Jersey Shore.

The main chances for showers are across these southern parts of the region this afternoon into this evening. We may see a spotty shower in or around Philadelphia in the late afternoon or early evening.

Overnight, a front will come through overnight and into the morning hours bringing more showers.

We also have a Coastal Flood Advisory for much of our region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tracking the tropics

CBS News Philadelphia

Hurricane Franklin will stay out to sea. Indirect impacts from Franklin will be possible along the coast in the form of rough surf, minor coastal flooding, and the threat of rip currents.

Idalia strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday morning, projected to make landfall in Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday before moving closer to the Carolina coastline.

Idalia (bottom left) and Franklin (top right) will lead to rough surf and rip currents for the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore. CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 81

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 82, Low 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 76, Low 64

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 78, Low 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 60

Sunday: A little warmer. High 87, Low 68

Monday: Hanging onto summer for Labor Day. High 90, Low 68

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.