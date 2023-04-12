NEXT Weather: Another warm day that feels like June

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're in for another warm day on this streak we've been having. It feels like summer already, and will feel even more like it tomorrow.

No heavy coats necessary this morning and you won't want them later.

Wednesday we're expecting a high temperature of 81 degrees, and we're seeing a breeze from the west.

That breeze, along with dry and soil, is contributing to increased fire risk in our area.

There is a fire weather watch across all parts of our region in Pennsylvania as well as Maryland.