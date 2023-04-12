Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Another warm day that feels like June

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Feels like June
NEXT Weather: Feels like June 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're in for another warm day on this streak we've been having. It feels like summer already, and will feel even more like it tomorrow.

No heavy coats necessary this morning and you won't want them later.  

next-12-hours-april-12-2023-weather.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday we're expecting a high temperature of 81 degrees, and we're seeing a breeze from the west.

That breeze, along with dry and soil, is contributing to increased fire risk in our area.

fire-alerts-april-12-2023-weather.png
CBS News Philadelphia

There is a fire weather watch across all parts of our region in Pennsylvania as well as Maryland.

next-6-days-temperature-trends-april-12-2023-weather.png
Kate Bilo
kate-bilo-web.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News weather team and The CW Philly in October 2010.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.