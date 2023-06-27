Philadelphia weather: More storms, flooding possible Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is another NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the continued impacts of Monday's storms, plus an additional round hitting us this afternoon.

The region awoke to flooding in some spots and a few lingering scattered showers. Flights were delayed at Philadelphia International Airport, multiple SEPTA train routes experienced delays and some buses were detouring due to downed trees or power issues.

In Ridley Township, damaging winds accompanying Monday's strong storms toppled trees.

As we're still recovering from these impacts, another front coming from the west will spark more storms.

While the next round of storms will not be as strong as Monday's, the rain will fall on creeks and streams that are already running high. Much of our region is under an aereal flood watch through all of Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia region is under an areal flood watch until midnight as more storms could drop rain on streams and creeks already at a high level. CBS News Philadelphia

Upwards of three inches of rain fell Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Expect road closures in detours especially nearby to streams and creeks. Water was still on some roads hours after the storms.

In University City, University Avenue was closed between the Schuylkill Expressway and Civic Center Boulevard due to flooding. We saw a tractor-trailer drive through - but we do not advise you do the same and risk damaging your vehicle.

In the flash flood zone, if you encounter a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route - even if you see cars or trucks going through it ahead of you, it only takes about a foot of fast-moving water to carry away a vehicle. Even if the water doesn't look like it is moving, there could be a current under the water that you can't see.

A truck in the water at University Avenue near Civic Center Boulevard after flooding overnight Monday. CBS News Philadelphia

There is a flood warning in Philadelphia until 10 a.m., the city's Office of Emergency Management said.

The east branch of the Brandywine Creek near Downingtown was subject to a flood warning Tuesday morning. Any roads adjacent to that creek could be experiencing closures and detours as well.

We will have some time to dry out, but another round of storms will fire up Tuesday afternoon. They will move a little bit more quickly, but there is still a lot of moisture in the atmosphere to work with.

By around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., heavy storms will develop, moving through the city between about 3 and 5 p.m. and hitting the Jersey Shore in the evening.

High temperatures will reach 81 degrees in Philadelphia and the mid-70s around the Jersey Shore and Lehigh Valley.

CBS News Philadelphia

Stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates on this storm.