Weather today: Flood Watch issued for several Pennsylvania, New Jersey counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A powerful storm system is expected to move through the Philadelphia area Monday, bringing an enhanced risk of severe weather and thunderstorms.

⚠️⛈️ A large portion of our region near and southeast of I-95 has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding remain the primary threats. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/q6um6GnUdg — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 25, 2023

A Flood Watch has been issued for several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties, beginning at 2 p.m. and lasting throughout the evening, the National Weather Service said.

The Pennsylvania counties include Berks, Carbon, eastern Chester, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, upper Bucks, western Chester, western Montgomery, Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill and Sullivan. Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren Counties in New Jersey are also included in the weather alert.

NEXT Weather: Prepare for a wet Monday evening

Excessive runoff from the storm may cause rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to overflow.

Early Monday AM Update: Some showers & t-storms around this AM, then severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail along with flash flooding are all possible. Stay weather aware today and this evening! #pawx #njwx #mdwx #dewx pic.twitter.com/Fb2gB4tEBk — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 26, 2023

Damaging winds and hail are also possible.

NEXT Weather Alert Day

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the middle of Monday, but a larger area of storms will roll in from the west Monday afternoon and evening.

For that reason, Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day. We will have live team coverage throughout the late morning and early afternoon to help keep you prepared and ahead the storms.

Much of the area will be under the enhanced risk (3 on 0-5 scale) for severe weather with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats.

Timing of the severe threat will need to be fine-tuned, but right now, it looks like it'll move into our western counties between 4-6 p.m., the Philly area and south Jersey between 5-8 p.m. and the Shore between 8-10 p.m.