Cleanup underway after storm damage in Ridley Township, Delaware County

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- On Monday night, cleanup is already underway from storm damage. Ridley Township in Delaware County was hit very hard.

Those who live here say the storm all happened in about 30 seconds. They say it was not only quick but had a lot of power.

Powerful, fierce winds did damage in Delco. Trees were down left and right in the Ridley Park-Woodlyn area, including one that took the sidewalk with it.

"There was thunder, lightning, heavy rain was blowing around and all of a sudden, the tree came over," a man said.

"The strongest wind I've seen to date living here over 50 years in Woodlyn," Mark Aungst said.

Aungst says he was inside having dinner with his family when he heard a crackling sound.

A large tree snapped and fell across his yard and crushed his truck.

"We are OK," said. "Like I said it could have been different if the tree fell towards the house."

Mario Infante was with his mom when the storm rolled through.

"My mom was worried about her plants," Infante said. "I had to push her. I had to force her in. If not, the wind would have taken her. It was bad."

When the storm passed, he saw this fire mixed in with trees and power lines.

While crews were clearing trees, the wind also caused power outages.

"I was standing at the back door kind of holding the back the door crunched in, didn't want to let all the air out," Parker said.

Parker says a transformer blew right near his house.

"It just went bam and when I looked you could see the piece popped off and at that point I looked around the the power was out and was like jeez," Parker said.

The cleanup is not going to be a quick fix. Crews will continue cutting up trees and working on power lines.