Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected Monday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Clouds will increase overnight, and there's a chance for some patchy light fog or mist to develop across the Philadelphia area.

A stalled front lifts north as a warm front Monday, placing the region into a warmer, more unstable air mass. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 80s to near 90, with heat indices approaching 94–95 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, driven by increased instability and a strengthening mid-level flow. While severe weather potential is limited by marginal shear, a few stronger storms with damaging wind gusts or localized flash flooding are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday night as the warm front pushes north. Lows will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday brings a more active setup. The region will be fully in the warm sector with highs in the low 80s to low 90s and dew points in the 70s — supporting strong instability. A strengthening upper-level trough will push a cold front through the area later in the day. If morning clouds and convection clear in time, conditions will support strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region in a slight risk (2/5) for severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts as the main threat.

Alongside the severe threat, there's also a risk for localized flash flooding. PWAT values between 2.0–2.5 inches and deep warm cloud layers will support heavy rainfall rates, especially if storms train over the same area. Delmarva is under a slight risk (2/4) for excessive rainfall, with a marginal risk (1/4) elsewhere.

The cold front slows as it moves through Tuesday night, with lingering showers possible through Wednesday morning, especially near coastal areas. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s to low 70s.

An upper-level trough lingers over the Northeast into the weekend. While Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, humidity will drop slightly behind the front. Most of Wednesday looks dry, with only a slight chance for showers Thursday near and northwest of I-78 as a weak front moves through.

Friday and Saturday look pleasant. High pressure will settle over the region with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s, and comfortable dew points in the low to mid 60s. It's shaping up to be a nice holiday weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Scattered p.m. storms. High 88, Low 73.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 89, Low 76.

Wednesday: Sun, few clouds. High 88, Low 72.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High 89, Low 71.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 69.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 65.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 91, Low 71.

