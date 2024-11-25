Seasonable conditions in Philadelphia region Monday, tracking Thanksgiving storms. Here's the full forecast.

After a quiet and breezy (if not windy!) Sunday, we are entering the holiday week on a quiet note, although we do have two storms to track in the Philadelphia region as we head closer to Thanksgiving.

The NEXT Weather Alert Team will have fresh information several times a day on the timing and track of these storms, so check back here often for new updates.

Here is the current travel forecast so you can plan and prepare:

Monday is a great travel day across the region with sunshine, increasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s. Winds will continue to stay on the lighter side.

On Tuesday, storm No. 1 arrives. Temperatures are too warm for snow, and we are expecting only rain showers, mainly in the morning with totals under a quarter inch. The skies will clear in the afternoon. Expect some wet roads for your travel and possibly minor delays at the airport. Highs will be in the upper 50s. This will be the last mild day for a while.

Cold air arrives after Tuesday's storm and highs are only in the upper 40s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It will be perfect for travel the day before Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving, storm No. 2 arrives with periods of rain showers. Highs will be chilly, in the mid-40s, so no snow is expected in Philadelphia. At this point, there may be a mix in the Poconos. The rain should end by evening. Roads will be wet, and delays are possible at the airport.

On Friday, there will be spotty rain showers early and a few snow showers in the Poconos. In the evening, a clipper system drops in from the northwest. It is weak and moisture-starved, so spotty rain showers are possible with snow showers in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. Highs drop to the mid-40s. Roads may be damp in places for any travel in the area.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest of the season with much of the area in the upper 30s during the day and dipping to the upper 20s at night. It will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds on both days. Travel should be clear for anyone heading home.

The month of December, which is also the start of Meteorological Winter, begins next Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 58, low of 38.

Tuesday: Morning rain. High of 59, low of 48.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 53, low of 36.

Thursday: Rain very likely. High of 54, low of 42.

Friday: Scattered showers. High of 46, low of 38.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High of 40, low of 29.

Sunday: Chilly weekend. High of 37, low of 27.

