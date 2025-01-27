Sunny, breezy Monday in Philadelphia region as week starts mild. Here's the forecast.

After the Philadelphia Eagles made the Super Bowl, skies will cloud up once again in the region on Monday as a weak front crosses the region overnight.

No precipitation is expected, and temperatures will dip to the mid-20s. Any melted snow will refreeze, so be aware of the ice Monday morning.

Our work week ahead begins sunny and in the 40s.

A series of weak clipper-type systems pass to our north almost every day. These systems will be moisture-starved and bring periods of clouds but little or no chance of precipitation to Philly. A few snow showers are possible Tuesday morning and Wednesday night in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Nothing other than a passing flurry is expected near the city.

CBS News Philadelphia

Despite a milder, prevalent west to southwest wind, we will warm more slowly this week due to cooling from our remaining snowpack.

By Wednesday, it will almost feel balmy compared to the last week with temperatures in the upper 40s north and west of the city, with low 50s for Philly and mid-50s for areas south and east.

Late Wednesday night, a stronger front arrives, bringing the chance of a rain or snow shower pre-dawn on Thursday. Behind the front is another push of cold air, not as cold as last week, but cold enough to drop us back to the 30s.

On Friday, clouds increase ahead of a storm system that will bring rain and a mix to the area Friday night and Saturday.

Highs will be either side of 40 on both Saturday and Sunday. The rain showers may continue into Sunday morning, and temperatures continue to rise into the low 50s for the first Sunday of February.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High 44, Low 25.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 44, Low 33.

Wednesday: A late shower? High 51, Low 31.

Thursday: Much colder. High 51, Low 25.

Friday: A few showers. High 45, Low 35.

Saturday: Rain, maybe a flake?. High 42, Low 38.

Sunday: Rain and snow shower. High 37, Low 29.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast