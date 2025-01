Fastmoving clipper system moving into Philadelphia from Canada likely to bring gusty winds A series of weak clipper-type systems pass by to our north almost every day this week. These systems will be moisture-starved and bring periods of clouds but little or no chance of precipitation to Philly. A few snow showers are possible Tuesday morning and Wednesday night in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Nothing other than a passing flurry is expected near the city.