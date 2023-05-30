NEXT Weather: Cool and breezy to start, tracking wildfire smoke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday starts off cool in the 50s with an east wind that will cool us down. You might want a jacket at first, but be ready to ditch it later in the day when it warms up to a high temperature of 75 degrees.

We're keeping a close eye tonight and tomorrow on some smoke from wildfires burning in Nova Scotia, Canada right now - smoke from these fires is projected to blow over our area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thanks to that east wind, smoke from the fire was blowing around the Jersey Shore, leading to a hazy sunrise this morning.

Tonight we will see pockets of smoke and haze in the atmosphere - the questions are how low to the ground it will be, and if it will impact our air quality.

Tonight we'll get down to the 50s with that haze in some areas.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Nova Scotia, Canada could drift down to the Philadelphia region Tuesday night. CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday morning, the clouds and haze will dissipate and temperatures will heat up.

That warming trend will continue through the end of the week, and we're looking at a high of 86 on Thursday and could reach the 90s by Friday. What a way to kick off June!

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

CBS News Philadelphia

