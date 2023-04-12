Residents returning home after N.J. wildfire burns nearly 4,000 acres

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Jimmy's Waterhole fire that broke out Tuesday night in Manchester Township grew to 3,859 acres, and about 50% of the burn was contained as of Wednesday morning.

One hundred seventy buildings on multiple roads in Manchester and Lakehurst were evacuated. All evacuation orders were later lifted and residents were able to return home.

Just got this video from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service of the intense flames from the Jimmy’s Water Hole fire. We’ll be live at noon @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/gyUaUtCbcj — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) April 12, 2023

"This fire exhibited extreme fire behavior. We saw a wall of fire, 200-foot flames, raining fire embers," John Cecil with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said. "I don't mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation that these guys and gals manage to keep in a place to protect lives and property."

Weather radar captured smoke going over the area.

Dozens of families were impacted and evacuees were asked to gather at Manchester Township High School.

In Lakehurst, it was a stressful night with sudden orders to evacuate the fire. We spoke with one resident who said he had to move quickly.

"My friend comes banging on the door, and he's like, 'there's a fire,'" Lakehurst resident Marco Andell said.

Then he jumped up and ran outside expecting to see his home in flames. Instead, there were fire trucks all over and the air was filled with smoke.

This is how the wildfire in Manchester Township, New Jersey looked around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

"The whole place was smoking, embers floating all through the air, and the cops said we got to evacuate," Andell said.

April weather can fuel wildfires - there's not much leaf cover on trees, plus a lot of debris from the fall season. In those conditions, a spark and some breezy weather, can lead to a blaze.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says 25 structures remain threatened by the blaze.

A campfire restriction is in effect Wednesday for all wooded areas covered by the service.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Manchester Township – Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has made substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property which has reached 3,859 acres in size and is 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/zr2Q1C7m2f — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 12, 2023

The Red Cross and local police, fire and EMS are helping residents impacted by the evacuations.

Officials at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst said the fire spread onto a portion of the base but no structures were affected. New Jersey fire officials said the blaze affected a mix of state, federal and private property.

The fire broke out along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue and caused several road closures and evacuations.

The evacuations started on Division Street in Lakehurst before people on other roads nearby were asked to leave.

EVACUATION ALERT - Division St. in Lakehurst is under a mandatory evacuation.



Please follow the guidance of first responders. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 12, 2023

The NJFFS and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department are battling the wildfire.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.